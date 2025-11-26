Argentine President Javier Milei announced to Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Tuesday that he intends to open an Argentine embassy in Jerusalem during his next visit to Israel, expected in the spring of 2026.

The declaration marks a significant diplomatic gesture and underscores Milei’s commitment to strengthening ties with the Jewish state.

The meeting took place at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, beginning as a private conversation before expanding to include staff from both sides, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

At the outset of the meeting, Sa’ar recited the traditional Jewish blessing of Shehecheyanu in honor of Milei’s election as president and his parliamentary victory . According to Sa’ar’s office, Milei donned a kippah for the blessing.

Sa’ar hailed Milei’s rise to the presidency as “a miracle for Argentina and a miracle for the Jewish people,” while sharing personal details about his father and grandfather, who lived in Argentina.

Milei, known for his public admiration of Israel, showed Sa’ar a mezuzah affixed to the doorway of his office and a personal prayer book he keeps at his desk. The two discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties, with Sa’ar expressing appreciation for Milei’s vocal support of Israel in international forums.

Sa’ar also praised Milei’s economic policies, noting that he was accompanied by a large economic and business delegation to advance commercial cooperation.

During the meeting, Sa’ar raised the issue of designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, a matter he has repeatedly emphasized in international diplomacy. He briefed Milei on the elimination of Hezbollah’s military chief, Haytham Ali Tabatabai, and the broader security situation in Lebanon, including Hezbollah’s efforts to rearm.

Sa’ar also referenced the 1990s terror attacks in Argentina - the 1992 bombing of the Israeli embassy and the 1994 AMIA Jewish community center bombing - both widely attributed to Iran and Hezbollah.

Milei has consistently voiced support for Israel’s right to defend itself since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

In his election campaign, the President promised that his first visit as a president abroad would be to Israel - a promise he kept .