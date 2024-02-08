Argentina President Javier Milei, who is visiting Israel, planted a tree in KKL-JNF’s Grove of Nations in Israel’s capital, four months after October 7.

Milei is considered an avid supporter of the state of Israel and announced that he intends to move Argentina’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. In his election campaign, the President promised that his first visit as a president abroad would be to Israel - a promise he kept.

While planting the tree, the President thanked KKL-JNF and said: “I am very happy to be here in Israel and plant a tree."

Ifat Ovadia-Luski with President Javier Milei Rafi Ben Hakoun, KKL-JNF Spokesperson's Office

On Wednesday 7.2.24, Javier Milei, President of Argentina, planted a tree of peace and hope in Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael – Jewish National Fund's (KKL-JNF) Grove of Nations in Jerusalem, making him the first president to participate in this meaningful tradition, since war broke out in Israel on October 7.

KKL-JNF Chairwoman Ifat Ovadia-Luski said: "The arrival of the President of Argentina today strengthens us in the difficult days when terrorist organizations attack us from the south and the north. We all hope that the visit will help in the efforts to return the hostages who are held captive by the terrorist organization Hamas. We thank the President for deciding to come and plant a tree in the grove of nations of KKL-JNF and we praise the transfer of the Argentinian embassy to Jerusalem. Us standing here together today, planting trees, proves that the people of Israel choose revival, continuity and regrowth. The Jewish people choose life and Argentina choose together with us. The President's support for Israel and his courage to stand up against the opposition to the right of the State of Israel to exist and defend itself - are hope and inspiration to restore peace for us and the entire region."