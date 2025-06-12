נשיא ארגנטינה חוויאר מיליי קיבל את פרס בראשית וידאו: Apex media / תמונה: ליאור מזרחי

At a ceremony held at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, President of Israel Isaac Herzog and cofounder and chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation Stan Polovets presented the Genesis Prize to Argentine President and 2025 Laureate Javier Milei, recognizing his unwavering support of Israel at a time when many nations have turned their backs on the Jewish state.

The central theme of the event was overcoming Israel’s increasing diplomatic isolation - a challenge starkly contrasted by Argentina’s deep and expanding ties with the State of Israel. Many people in the audience cried during the live performance of the famous Carole King song ”You’ve Got a Friend” in honor of President Milei.

The $1 million Genesis Prize, dubbed “The Jewish Nobel” by TIME Magazine, is considered the most prestigious award in the Jewish world. Previous laureates include Mayor Michael Bloomberg, US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Chief Rabbi of the UK Lord Jonathan Sacks, human rights activist Natan Sharansky, mega-philanthropist Robert Kraft, filmmaker Steven Spielberg, and entertainer Barbra Streisand. All recipients of the Genesis Prize have donated their $1 million awards to philanthropic initiatives which - with contributions from other donors - have amounted to over $50 million in charitable giving since 2014.

Like all other laureates, Milei has waived his $1 million financial award, and The Genesis Prize Foundation will direct these funds to a new non-profit organization established to support President Milei’s Isaac Accords initiative. The initiative, modeled after the Abraham Accords, is intended to link Israel to a bloc of Latin American democracies who share an anti-terror, pro-innovation, and pro-democracy worldview. Genesis will collaborate with other foundations, philanthropists and NGOs committed to supporting Israel in its efforts to improve relations with Latin American countries. These include StandWithUs, Israel Allies Foundation, Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, Israel Latin American Network (ILAN), Yalla Israel and several others.

“We must end Israel’s isolation on the world stage. Together with President Milei, we will start in Latin America and help make his dream of Isaac Accords a reality,” said Polovets. “We want to encourage South and Central American countries to emulate Argentina’s example by strengthening relations with Israel, voting with - not against - Israel in the UN, cooperating on security matters, and promoting market-oriented democratic reforms across the region.”

Polovets added: “Honoring President Milei with the ‘Jewish Nobel Prize’ marks a milestone in Israeli-Argentine relations, but its significance reaches far beyond today’s celebration. It is a call to the entire region to recognize the strength inherent in partnership with the State of Israel. President Milei’s moral clarity and global vision prove he is a leader not only committed to strong bilateral relations, but also to universal values of solidarity and justice.”