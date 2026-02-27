Miri Regev, the Minister of Transportation who is also responsible for national ceremonies, plans to propose to Argentine President Javier Milei to light a torch on the eve of Israel's Independence Day in recognition of his unique contribution to the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

Milei is expected to visit Israel on Independence Day as a gesture of goodwill towards the country, and the government will work to ensure that he lights a torch at the ceremony. If Milei accepts the proposal, it will require a change in the regulations for the torch lighting ceremony, with a government decision.

Milei is a supporter of Israel. During the election campaign, he promised to move the Argentine embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, declared that Argentina under his leadership would be a "close ally" of Israel, and that he would place the United States and Israel at the top of his diplomatic priorities.

During his election campaign, he was seen waving the Israeli flag during a demonstration against the terrorist organization Hamas. His first trip as president was to Israel, along with Rabbi Axel and Achnish, and they drove directly from the airport to the Western Wall.

In February 2025, he declared two days of mourning in Argentina, following the return of the bodies of the Bibas family members who were murdered by Hamas, including 4-year-old Ariel and 10-month-old Kfir.