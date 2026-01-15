The World Jewish Congress (WJC) on Wednesday praised the Trump administration for advancing the return of the hostages from Gaza and an end to the fighting, but also stressed that closure cannot be achieved so long as the body of Ran Gvili is still being held by terrorists in Gaza.

In a statement published following the US announcement that it would be advancing to Phase Two of President Donald Trump’s 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, WJC said, “The diplomatic process that led to the return of the hostages to Israel and the end of fighting in Gaza was the result of a years-long effort led by the Trump administration, together with key allies and partners. For these significant achievements, the global Jewish community is eternally grateful."

“Yet true closure is not possible while Ran Gvili, the final remaining hostage, has not been brought home," the statement continued.

“The international community must continue to hold what remains of Hamas to account and ensure that he is returned to Israel - while also guaranteeing that the group can never again threaten the security of Israelis," said the WJC statement.

“As Phase Two of the plan to end the conflict begins, the World Jewish Congress stands ready to support the ambitious efforts of President Trump, Secretary Rubio, and Special Envoy Witkoff as well as the NCAG to bring about a stable and prosperous future for the region," it concluded.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced that the US would now move to implement the second phase of the Gaza peace plan.

"Today, on behalf of President Trump, we are announcing the launch of Phase Two of the President’s 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, moving from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction," Witkoff stated.

He continued: "Phase Two establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and begins the full demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel. The US expects Hamas to comply fully with its obligations, including the immediate return of the final deceased hostage. Failure to do so will bring serious consequences."

Following Witkoff’s announcement, the parents of Ran Gvili, Talik and Itzik, spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and stated, "We just spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who made it clear that bringing Rani home is his top priority."

"The announcement regarding the establishment of a technocratic committee and any other initiative will neither contradict nor affect efforts to return Rani for burial in Israel. The Phase Two announcement focuses on the demand for Hamas to disarm and for the Gaza Strip to be demilitarized. The IDF will not withdraw until Hamas is fully disarmed - there will be no reconstruction, no rehabilitation. The Rafah crossing also remains closed despite pressure, because we are insisting on Rani's return."

"Efforts to bring Rani home are being pursued through intelligence channels, operational means, and engagement with mediators. We have clear-cut demands from Hamas - we've provided intelligence and made specific requirements that have yet to be met. Therefore, whatever developments may occur will not impact the efforts or the demand to return Rani."

As part of the conditions of the ceasefire, Hamas was to have returned all the hostages it was holding in Phase One, but continues to hold Gvili’s body, while claiming that it does not know where Gvili’s body is.