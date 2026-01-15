US President Donald Trump on Wednesday again raised the possibility of US intervention in support of protesters in Iran, where thousands have reportedly been killed in the regime’s crackdown on unrest against clerical rule.

However, speaking in an exclusive interview with Reuters, Trump stopped short of fully endorsing Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s last shah, as a potential future leader.

“He seems very nice, but I don't know how he'd play within his own country," Trump told the news agency. “And we really aren't up to that point yet. I don't know whether or not his country would accept his leadership, and certainly if they would, that would be fine with me."

The remarks marked a shift from last week, when Trump said he had no plans to meet with Pahlavi. Pahlavi, 65, has lived in the United States since before his father was overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution and has become a prominent voice in the current protest movement.

Iran’s opposition remains deeply fragmented, divided among rival factions including monarchists who support Pahlavi, and has little organized presence inside the country.

Trump said the regime in Tehran could fall under the pressure of the protests, though he cautioned that “any regime can fail."

“Whether or not it falls or not, it's going to be an interesting period of time," he told Reuters.

The interview with Trump was published after the President spoke at the White House and commented on the situation in Iran.

"We have been notified pretty strongly that the killing in Iran is stopping, and there's no plan for executions or an execution," Trump said.

He noted that "I've been told that in good authority. We'll find out about it, I'm sure. If it happens, we'll be very upset."

The President attributed the information to "very important sources on the other side and they said that the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place. There were supposed to be a lot of executions today, but the executions won't take place. We're going to find out. I'll find out after this, you'll find out."

Trump has repeatedly warned Iran that the US would hit it hard if the crackdown on anti-regime protests continues. As he mulls a possible strike on Iran, the Islamic Republic closed its airspace early Thursday morning to all flights, except for international flights to and from the country that received special authorization.

Meanwhile, reports from Iraq stated that fighter jets were heard in the Kirkuk area in the center of the country.