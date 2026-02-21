College students protested at several universities in Tehran, Iran International reported.

At Amirkabir University, students blocked one of the nearby streets.

Meanwhile, at Sharif University, students held a protest ceremony in memory of those killed in the previous wave of demonstrations. The protesters chanted, “Death to Khamenei!"

The university president addressed the clashes on campus and sided with the Iranian government, claiming, “The enemy is trying to force the university to move to an online format. Anyone carrying out illegal actions must be dealt with."

In a Friday speech, US President Donald Trump said that Iran “better negotiate a fair deal", while slamming the regime’s leadership over their crackdown on anti-government protests last month.

“You know, the people of Iran are a lot different than the leaders of Iran. And it's a very, very sad situation. 32,000 people were killed over a relatively short period of time," Trump said, marking the first time he has mentioned the death toll in the crackdown. “They were going to hang 800, two weeks ago, some by crane. They lift them up with a tall crane and they play them around the square."

“They were going to hang 837 people and I gave them the word: ‘If you hang one person, even one person, that you're going to be hit right then and there.’ I wasn't waiting two weeks and negotiating, and they gave up the hanging. They didn't hang 837. Supposedly they didn't hang anybody," he added.

“I feel very badly for the people of Iran. They've lived in hell," continued Trump.