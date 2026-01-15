Iran closed its airspace early Thursday morning to all flights, except for international flights to and from the country that received special authorization.

Meanwhile, reports from Iraq stated that fighter jets were heard in the Kirkuk area in the center of the country.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump spoke at the White House and commented on the situation in Iran.

"We have been notified pretty strongly that the killing in Iran is stopping, and there's no plan for executions or an execution," Trump said.

He noted that "I've been told that in good authority. We'll find out about it, I'm sure. If it happens, we'll be very upset."

The President attributed the information to "very important sources on the other side and they said that the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place. There were supposed to be a lot of executions today, but the executions won't take place. We're going to find out. I'll find out after this, you'll find out."

Sky News reported that the planned execution of protester Erfan Soltani was not carried out.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials estimate that US action in Iran will be carried out in the coming days, and that such an attack would inevitably lead to changes in Home Front Command guidelines for the public.

At the same time, Gulf states are preparing to defend themselves in the event of a US strike against the regime in Tehran.

Kan 11 News reported that according to Israeli assessments, the American operation may combine cyber measures with a military strike.

Israel’s defense establishment has raised its alert level in anticipation of possible repercussions from such an attack. On Tuesday, a cabinet meeting was even interrupted midway due to President Trump’s speech.

Israel has made clear to the United States that it expects to receive at least several hours’ notice before any strike is carried out.