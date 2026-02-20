The European Council, the European Union’s top decision-making body, on Thursday formalized its decision to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, JNS reported.

This follows a political agreement reached on January 29 during a meeting of EU foreign ministers. The agreement was made possible after France said it would support the move, withdrawing its longstanding opposition to it.

The European Council’s decision, announced in a press release, adds the IRGC to the EU terrorist list and imposes immediate restrictive measures under the EU counter-terrorism sanctions regime.

These sanctions include the freezing of the IRGC's funds, financial assets, and other economic resources in EU member states. Additionally, EU operators are prohibited from providing funds or economic resources to the group.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar lauded the decision, calling it a “historic decision" by the European Union.

"For years, and with even greater intensity in recent weeks, Israel has worked to achieve this outcome," Sa’ar stated. He noted that the IRGC is "the No. 1 actor in spreading terror and undermining regional stability," adding that listing the IRGC as a terrorist organization would “thwart and criminalize their activities in Europe."

EU Foreign Policy chief Kaja Kallas, who also serves as vice president of the European Commission, reinforced the EU's stance, stating, “If you act as a terrorist, you should also be treated as a terrorist."

This designation comes in the wake of Iran’s violent crackdown on nationwide protests, which erupted on December 28. Tehran has admitted that thousands of protesters have been killed, though rights groups estimate the death toll may be much higher, possibly reaching tens of thousands.