הסרטון שפרסם המוסד ללא קרדיט

The Mossad’s Farsi-language account on Friday published a video addressing Iranian citizens and encouraging them to continue sending footage from inside the country.

Alongside the video, a message in Farsi stated that this is exactly how a regime falls and urged people to keep sending reports from on the ground.

The message specifically asked for photos and videos documenting what is happening around prisons.

The caption accompanying the video said in Farsi: “This is exactly how a regime falls! Keep sending reports from the ground. You are the true storytellers of what is happening. We will continue until victory."

The video itself featured the title “Mossad Organization," followed by a message to citizens in Iran encouraging them to keep sending documentation.

The message told viewers: “Our Iranian friends, please continue sending photos and videos documenting what is happening around the prisons."

“You are the heralds of victory," it concluded.