Iran’s police chief, Ahmadreza Radan, on Tuesday warned that individuals who take part in protests against the regime will be treated as enemies if authorities believe they are acting on behalf of foreign adversaries.

Speaking on state television, Radan issued a stark warning to potential demonstrators amid ongoing unrest in the country.

“If someone comes at the enemy’s bidding, we do not regard them as a protester or anything of the sort; we treat them as we would treat the enemy, and we deal with them in the same way we deal with the enemy," Radan warned.

"All our forces also have their fingers on the trigger, ready to defend the [Revolution]," he added.

His warning comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a direct message to the people of Iran, calling on them to seize what he described as a historic opportunity to remove the ruling regime and gain their freedom.

Netanyahu said that Israel, together with the United States, is intensifying strikes against Iranian regime targets. "Together with the United States, we are hitting the Tyrants of Tehran harder than ever," he said.

According to Netanyahu, Israeli forces have struck numerous regime assets and personnel during the operation."We have hit countless Regime targets," he said. "We have taken out thousands of IRGC thugs and hundreds of their missile launchers."

The Prime Minister emphasized that the campaign is directed at the regime rather than the Iranian population. "We are focused on regime targets and are doing our best not to harm the People of Iran," Netanyahu stated. "We are your ally. Your best ally."

Netanyahu said the strikes will continue as Israel increases pressure on Iran's leadership. "We will continue to hit with growing force the tyrants who terrorized you for decades," he said.

Concluding his message, Netanyahu urged Iranians to prepare to act when the opportunity arises. "In the coming days we will create the conditions for you to grasp your destiny," he said. "Your dreams will become a reality."

"When the time is right, and that time is fast approaching, we will pass the torch to you," Netanyahu added. "Be ready to seize the moment."

Iran recently experienced a wave of nationwide anti-establishment protests that began in late December, prompting what has been described as the deadliest crackdown in the Islamic Republic’s history.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency has said that it has confirmed the killing of at least 7,000 people during that wave of protests. Iran claimed that the death toll is much lower.