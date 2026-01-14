Israeli officials predict that the United States will take military action against Iran in the coming days and that such an attack would certainly change the Home Front Command guidelines for the Israeli public.

At the same time, IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin issued a statement reading, “I am aware of the reports over the past day and especially in recent hours, and I wish to clarify: the IDF is closely monitoring developments. In recent days, the Chief of Staff has been conducting ongoing situation assessments. We are maintaining full oversight and are prepared for any development. The Chief of Staff has instructed to strengthen defensive readiness across all units."

He emphasized: “I reiterate my request: rely only on official IDF statements and refrain from spreading rumors that could cause public concern. At this stage, there is no change to the Home Front defense policy. The IDF is prepared and will continue to act responsibly to protect the security of the citizens of the State of Israel. I will provide updates should any changes be required."

In the meantime, the Gulf States are preparing to defend themselves in case of an American attack on the Islamic Republic regime.

Kan News reported that Israeli officials predict that the American action will include a mix of both cyber and kinetic attacks.

The Israeli defense establishment has increased its alertness ahead of the possible fallout from such a strike, with Tuesday's cabinet meeting even pausing to listen to President Donald Trump's remarks.

Israel made clear to the United States that it expects to receive a warning of at least a few hours before execution of a strike.