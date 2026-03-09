US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Australia to grant asylum to members of Iran’s national women’s soccer team, warning they could face serious danger if they return to Iran.

The team is currently in Australia after participating in the Asian Cup tournament hosted on the Gold Coast in Queensland. Their participation began just as the US and Israel carried out air strikes on Iran that killed the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran was eliminated from the competition on Sunday after a 2-0 loss to the Philippines.

Trump criticized Australia’s decision to allow the players to return home, writing on Truth Social that sending them back would be "a terrible humanitarian mistake." He added that the United States would be willing to accept the players if Australia declined to do so.

Concern for the players’ safety has grown following an incident before their opening match against South Korea, when the team stood silently during Iran’s national anthem. The action drew sharp criticism from commentators on Iranian state broadcasting, where one presenter described the gesture as the "pinnacle of dishonour" and said wartime traitors should face severe punishment.

Before their next match against Australia, the players sang the anthem and saluted. Human rights advocates said the change raised fears the team may have been pressured by government officials accompanying them.

Global soccer players’ union FIFPRO said it has serious concerns about the welfare of the athletes as they prepare to leave Australia. The organization said it has been unable to establish contact with the players to discuss their situation or determine whether any members of the squad wish to request asylum.

Beau Busch, FIFPRO’s president for Asia and Oceania, said the lack of communication with the team is troubling and reflects broader concerns following intensified repression in Iran earlier this year.

Busch said the union is coordinating with FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation, and Australian authorities to ensure efforts are made to protect the players and allow them to decide their next steps.

Outside the tournament venues, supporters displayed Iran’s pre-1979 flag, booed the national anthem, and called on officials to protect the players. Fans also attempted to stop the team bus from departing, chanting "Save our girls" as concerns about their safety grew.

A petition calling on the Australian government to ensure the players do not leave the country while credible fears remain has gathered more than 66,000 signatures.

Iran coach Marziyeh Jafari said after the team’s elimination that the squad was eager to return home.

When asked whether Australia would offer asylum to the players, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Matt Thistlethwaite said the government could not discuss individual circumstances due to privacy considerations. He added that anyone seeking to enter or remain in Australia must meet the country’s visa requirements.

Airspace closures across much of the Middle East due to the ongoing war have also complicated travel arrangements for the team.