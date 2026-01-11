Amid the tensions with Iran and speculations that the US might launch strikes against the Islamic Republic, the White House posted a cryptic post on social media on Sunday.

“We have three things to say...GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS. GOD BLESS AMERICA. AND WE ARE JUST GETTING STARTED," the post said, alongside a picture of President Donald Trump with US troops in the background.

Axios reported earlier on Sunday, citing two US officials, that Trump is examining a range of possible steps to support the ongoing protests in Iran and apply pressure on the Iranian regime.

The report said discussions inside the Trump administration are taking place as demonstrations continue to spread across Iran and reports emerge of a rising death toll. Trump has publicly warned that the United States could use military force if the regime carries out mass killings of protesters.

The report followed one in the New York Times on Saturday night, which said that Trump has in recent days been briefed on new military strike options against Iran, as he weighs whether to follow through on his threat to respond to the regime’s violent crackdown on protesters.

Officials said the President has not made a final decision but is seriously considering authorizing a strike in response to Iran’s suppression of demonstrations sparked by widespread economic grievances. He has been presented with a range of possibilities, including potential strikes on nonmilitary sites in Tehran, the officials told the Times, speaking on condition of anonymity.