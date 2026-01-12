US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Sunday that he believed the Iranian people’s nightmare “will soon be coming to an end" amid continued anti-regime protests and a brutal crackdown by the regime.

“President Trump is not Obama. Freedom now, freedom forever for the long suffering Iranian people," Graham wrote in a post on social media.

“I believe your nation’s nightmare will soon be coming to an end. Make Iran Great Again," he added.

Graham made a similar pledge in a social media post on Saturday in which he wrote, "TO THE IRANIAN PEOPLE: your long nightmare is soon coming to a close. Your bravery and determination to end your oppression has been noticed by @POTUS and all who love freedom."

"When President Trump says Make Iran Great Again, it means the protestors in Iran must prevail over the ayatollah. That is the clearest signal yet that he, President Trump understands Iran will never be great with the ayatollah and his henchmen in charge. To all who are sacrificing in Iran, God bless. Help is on the way," he added.

His post on Sunday followed a cryptic social media post from the White House.

“We have three things to say...GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS. GOD BLESS AMERICA. AND WE ARE JUST GETTING STARTED," the post said, alongside a picture of President Donald Trump with US troops in the background.

Axios reported earlier on Sunday, citing two US officials, that Trump is examining a range of possible steps to support the ongoing protests in Iran and apply pressure on the Iranian regime.

The report said discussions inside the Trump administration are taking place as demonstrations continue to spread across Iran and reports emerge of a rising death toll. Trump has publicly warned that the United States could use military force if the regime carries out mass killings of protesters.