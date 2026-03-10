Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a direct message to the people of Iran, calling on them to seize what he described as a historic opportunity to remove the ruling regime and gain their freedom.

"People of Iran, we are waging a historic war for liberty," Netanyahu said in the message. "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for you to remove the Ayatollah regime and gain your freedom."

Netanyahu said that Israel, together with the United States, is intensifying strikes against Iranian regime targets. "Together with the United States, we are hitting the Tyrants of Tehran harder than ever," he said.

According to Netanyahu, Israeli forces have struck numerous regime assets and personnel during the operation."We have hit countless Regime targets," he said. "We have taken out thousands of IRGC thugs and hundreds of their missile launchers."

The Prime Minister emphasized that the campaign is directed at the regime rather than the Iranian population. "We are focused on regime targets and are doing our best not to harm the People of Iran," Netanyahu stated. "We are your ally. Your best ally."

He added that Israel respects the Iranian people's identity and traditions. "We fully respect your sovereignty, culture and heritage," he said. "You asked for help and help has arrived."

Netanyahu said the strikes will continue as Israel increases pressure on Iran's leadership. "We will continue to hit with growing force the tyrants who terrorized you for decades," he said.

He also claimed that the regime's leadership is fleeing. "The Ayatollahs and their henchmen are on the run - but those cowards have nowhere to hide," Netanyahu said.

Concluding his message, Netanyahu urged Iranians to prepare to act when the opportunity arises. "In the coming days we will create the conditions for you to grasp your destiny," he said. "Your dreams will become a reality."

"When the time is right, and that time is fast approaching, we will pass the torch to you," Netanyahu added. "Be ready to seize the moment."