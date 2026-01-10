US Senator Lindsey Graham, who is considered close to US President Donald Trump, promised Iranian protesters "help," promising that their nightmare will soon end.

"TO THE IRANIAN PEOPLE: your long nightmare is soon coming to a close," Graham wrote in a social media post. "Your bravery and determination to end your oppression has been noticed by @POTUS and all who love freedom."

"When President Trump says Make Iran Great Again, it means the protestors in Iran must prevail over the ayatollah. That is the clearest signal yet that he, President Trump understands Iran will never be great with the ayatollah and his henchmen in charge.

"To all who are sacrificing in Iran, God bless. Help is on the way."

Meanwhile, in Tehran and other locations in Iran, thousands of protesters have taken to the streets, shouting, "Death to [Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei" and "Long live the Shah!"

One Tehran protester, who managed to connect to Starlink during the widespread internet outages, told the Guardian, "We’re standing up for a revolution, but we need help. Snipers have been stationed behind the Tajrish Arg area."

The protester added that people were shot around the city, stressing, "We saw hundreds of bodies."

In one video, a family can be seen searching for a loved one in a pile of bodies in a Tehran hospital.