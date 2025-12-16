The Hezbollah terrorist organization violated the ceasefire with Israel 1,925 times over the past year, including 350 violations that went unanswered by both the IDF and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), Galei Tzahal military correspondent Doron Kadosh reported on Tuesday.

The violations included the establishment of ammunition storage facilities, weapons manufacturing activities, and operational efforts by terrorists aimed at strengthening and rebuilding Hezbollah’s military capabilities.

Israel submitted 875 enforcement requests to the US-led ceasefire enforcement mechanism. The LAF addressed approximately two-thirds of those cases, handling 575 violations, a level of enforcement Israel considers insufficient. In addition, the IDF independently responded to 90 violations that were not addressed by the LAF.

Israel is particularly concerned by the disparity between LAF enforcement in open areas and its failure to act against Hezbollah activity in built-up villages. While enforcement in open terrain is relatively straightforward, the LAF has shown greater reluctance to operate in populated areas and underground tunnel networks.

According to the LAF, beyond the violations reported through the US mechanism, it has proactively enforced 736 additional violations committed by the terror organization. Israeli officials, however, assess that Lebanon is attempting to project an image of compliance in response to US demands to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year, while the reality on the ground remains markedly different.