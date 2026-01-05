US President Donald Trump on Sunday night once again warned Iran against killing protesters taking part in the mass demonstrations across the country.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “We are watching the protests in Iran very closely. If they kill protesters like they have in the past, I think they will be hit very hard by the US."

This marks the second time in two days that Trump has issued a warning to Iran over the protests.

On Friday, Trump said that America could intervene in the massive protests within Iran, if Iranian authorities shoot protesters.

"If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi later denounced Trump’s comments.

"Trump's message today, likely influenced by those who fear diplomacy or mistakenly believe it is unnecessary, is reckless and dangerous," Araghchi wrote on social media.

“As in the past, the Great People of Iran will forcefully reject any interference in their internal affairs. Similarly, our Powerful Armed Forces are on standby and know exactly where to aim in the event of any infringement of Iranian sovereignty," added the Iranian Foreign Minister.

He also insisted the protests were mostly peaceful and pointed out Trump’s own deployment of the National Guard in US cities.