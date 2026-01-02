Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday denounced comments by US President Donald Trump, who threatened to intervene on behalf of the protesters taking to the streets in the Islamic Republic.

"Trump's message today, likely influenced by those who fear diplomacy or mistakenly believe it is unnecessary, is reckless and dangerous," Araghchi wrote on social media.

“As in the past, the Great People of Iran will forcefully reject any interference in their internal affairs. Similarly, our Powerful Armed Forces are on standby and know exactly where to aim in the event of any infringement of Iranian sovereignty," added the Iranian Foreign Minister.

He also insisted the protests were mostly peaceful and pointed out to Trump’s own deployment of the National Guard in US cities.

His comments came after Trump warned that America could intervene in the massive protests within Iran, if Iranian authorities shoot protesters.

"If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

On Thursday, Iranian media reported that the ongoing clashes and riots in Iran, which started as part of a broader wave of protests in the country, have claimed the lives of five individuals over a period of 24 hours.

In one demonstration, protesters were seen setting fire to a statue of former Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, who was eliminated in a US drone strike in Iraq in January of 2020.

