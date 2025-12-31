Demonstrators in Iran on Wednesday evening set the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) headquarters in Hamedan on fire, according to reports in local media.

The Mehr news agency reported that a Basij fighter from the Revolutionary Guards was killed and 13 Basij fighters and police officers were injured in clashes in Hamedan.

Demonstrations against the Iranian regime have intensified in recent days. The protests have been sparked by severe economic hardship, as the Iranian rial has plunged to record lows and inflation has surged.

On Tuesday, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz expressed support for the protests against the Iranian regime.

"The people of Iran want freedom. They have suffered at the hands of the Ayatollahs for too long," Waltz wrote on social media.

"We stand with Iranians in the streets of Tehran and across the country as they protest a radical regime that has brought them nothing but economic downturn and war," he added.

On Monday, the Mossad's official Farsi language X account published a call for Iranians to join the protests and even hinted at its presence at the location.

"Come together to the streets. It's time. We are with you - not just from afar and in words. We are with you on the ground as well," the post read.