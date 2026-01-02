US President Donald Trump warned this morning (Friday) that America could intervene in the massive protests within Iran against the Ayatollah's regime if Iranian authorities shoot protesters.

"If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J.TRUMP," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

On Thursday, Iranian media reported that the ongoing clashes and riots in Iran, which started as part of a broader wave of protests in the country, have claimed the lives of five individuals in the past 24 hours.

According to the reports, the five protesters were killed in confrontations with the police in Lorestan province in the western part of the country.

Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, addressed the protests, stating that the government should guide the nation to provide assistance to all citizens, emphasizing that "the livelihood of the people is a red line." He added, "There is no problem that cannot be solved."

On Tuesday, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz expressed support for the protests against the Iranian regime.

"The people of Iran want freedom. They have suffered at the hands of the Ayatollahs for too long," Waltz wrote on social media.

"We stand with Iranians in the streets of Tehran and across the country as they protest a radical regime that has brought them nothing but economic downturn and war," he added.