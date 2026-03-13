US President Donald Trump weighed in on Thursday on the health of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, amid mounting speculation about his condition.

Speaking to Fox News Radio in an interview which will air in full on Friday morning, Trump stated that he believes the leader is still alive, but may have suffered serious injuries.

When asked if Khamenei is alive after being named the country’s new leader following the elimination of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a US-Israel airstrike, Trump replied, "I think he probably is."

He added, “I think he is damaged, but I think he’s probably alive in some form, you know."

Mojtaba Khamenei was officially named Iran’s new Supreme Leader on Sunday, replacing his father.

He has not yet made a public appearance, and The New York Times reported earlier this week that he was injured on the first day of the war.

According to the report, Mojtaba Khamenei sustained injuries to his leg and is staying in a location with limited communications.

On Thursday, Iranian state media published a statement attributed to Khamenei, marking his first since taking over from his father.

The statement vowed revenge for US and Israeli actions, ordered forces to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, and threatened to open new fronts in the war. However, the statement was not accompanied by video or audio, leading to further speculation about Khamenei’s condition.