Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) National President Morton A. Klein released the following statement: “The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) condemns Communist, Jew-hating, radical Muslim, NYC Mayor Mamdani’s first acts in office, which endanger New York’s Jews and all Americans. Among other things, Mamdani immediately revoked New York City’s executive orders that protect New York’s Jewish citizens and synagogues, and appointed Israel-basher, lawyer-for-terrorists, and law enforcement opponent Ramzi Kassem as New York City’s Chief Counsel."

The statement continued to say that “Mamdani immediately and despicably acted to revoke former Mayor Adams’ executive orders recognizing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism; prohibiting mayoral appointees and agency staff from boycotting and disinvesting from Israel; and ordering a reassessment of how New York protects houses of worship (which Mayor Adams had issued following threatening riots outside a New York synagogue)."

“The IHRA definition is a widely-accepted essential tool for identifying and combating antisemitism, including certain forms of antisemitism that are thinly disguised as anti-Zionism. Under IHRA’s rational definition, Mamdani is an antisemite. Boycotts, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) are designed to economically destroy and delegitimize Israel, and are also being used to target and harm American Jews and their businesses, artists and academics, and to harm non-Jewish American businesses that may have some vague or alleged connection to Israel or Jewish entities."

“Mamdani is an avowed anti-Zionist and BDS supporter, so his hateful, dangerous anti-Jewish revocations are sadly not surprising. For anyone who believed Mamdani’s affordability propaganda, this should be a wake-up call that Mamdani will use every lever of his power as mayor to harm the Jewish State of Israel and New York’s Jewish community," the statement concluded.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry aptly wrote about these dangerous revocations: “On his very first day as NYC Mayor, Mamdani shows his true face: He scraps the IHRA definition of antisemitism and lifts restrictions on boycotting Israel. This isn’t leadership. It’s antisemitic gasoline on an open fire."

Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli said Mamdani is an "overt antisemite and terror supporter."

“Mamdani’s appointment of radical Muslim Ramzi Kassem-who is an Israel-hater, an opponent of law enforcement, and a lawyer for Al-Qaeda terrorists and pro-Islamic Hamas campus agitators, as Chief Counsel-is also extremely dangerous and alarming," Chikli added.