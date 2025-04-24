Ahead of the World Zionist Congress elections set to take place at the end of the year, a battle is heating up. Left-wing organizations—including the Reform Movement, Brothers in Arms, Meretz, and an affiliate of Yesh Atid—are pouring tens of millions of shekels into a campaign aimed at a left-wing takeover of Israel’s national institutions.

One of the institutions at stake is the Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), which, in recent years, has seen a political battle between right-wing and left-wing representatives over its funding. The left has tried to block KKL’s granting of aid to settlements beyond the Green Line. One recent example: at the start of the war, left-wing groups attempted to prevent KKL from funding emergency defense units in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. That attempt was ultimately thwarted thanks to the persistence of the current KKL chair and Likud representative, Ifat Ovadia-Luski.

Click here to vote in the World Zionist Congress elections in the USA, vote 15 for ZOA>>>

Left-wing organizations have, even during wartime, organized protests abroad against the Israeli government and its Prime Minister, called upon the Biden administration to impose sanctions on Israeli citizens, and some have even encouraged demonstrations against the war itself. Standing in opposition to this is the ZOA-15 coalition, led by the World Likud and its representative Yaakov Hagoel, who currently serves as Chairman of the World Zionist Organization.

The ZOA-15 coalition is working in the United States to garner support for the State of Israel, its government, the IDF’s operations, and support for settlements in Judea and Samaria. Recently, left-wing representatives opposed the Israeli government’s request for help from the World Zionist Organization in providing funding for the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which provides aid and support for released hostages and their families, for political reasons. Their opposition failed due to strong pushback from the right-wing coalition.

In the current elections, many right-wing lists are running, creating a risk of dividing the power of the national camp and potentially leading to a left-wing victory. The largest right-wing party, with the best shot at defeating the left, is ZOA-15. It won previous elections and its representatives hold senior positions in Israel’s national institutions, foremost among them Yaakov Hagoel, the current Chairman of the World Zionist Organization. The party is also backed by the Likud party, as well as Prime Minister Netanyahu, bolstering its position as the leading voice of the national camp.

Yaakov Hagoel, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization and one of the leaders of the ZOA-15 coalition, says: “These elections, held against the backdrop of the war, are critical for the State of Israel and the Jewish people. They’ll decide who sets the course and the path forward—whether it’s the national path we lead through ZOA-15, or the progressive left’s agenda.”

