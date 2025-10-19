Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) National President Morton Klein stated following the deadly terrorist attack in Rafah today (Sunday) that Hamas’s latest ceasefire violations present a test of US President Donald Trump’s credibility.

“In light of Hamas's new ceasefire violations - yet again attacking Israel and murdering hundreds of their own people, it’s important to remember President Trump’s pledge that if there is a Hamas violation, 'the U.S. will support Israel doing whatever it needs to do' in response," Klein said. "In order for President Trump to maintain his credibility and never be seen as a paper tiger and in the interests of a true peace, we believe that President Trump will support any necessary Israeli response."

"History has shown us that not responding to an illegal serious action brings war, not peace. The world didn't respond to Germany illegally taking over the Sudetenland; the U.S. didn’t respond to Iran taking 66 American citizens hostage; In 2021, President Biden stopped Israel from responding properly to 4,500 Hamas rockets against Israel in a few days - Biden threatened to withhold arms from Israel if it didn’t stop its strong retaliation against Hamas. The U.S. and Israel didn’t respond to Yasser Arafat and Abbas violating the Oslo accords by continued terrorism, incitement and paying Arabs to murder Jews and Christians. This week, the Palestinian Authority paid the released terrorists over $70 million for their murder of Jews," he said.

He warned: "The world must understand Hamas, Qatar, and Turkey agreed to a deal only because Hamas was in trouble with Israel on the verge of destroying them in Gaza City. They viewed this deal as an Islamic Hudna, a temporary ceasefire until Hamas is strong again after it regroups and brings in new Hamas leadership from the 2,000 released terrorist prisoners."

"It’s also a mistake to allow Qatar and Turkey any real role in overseeing Gaza. Their leaders have supported Hamas, stating that 'we are all Hamas' and continuing to give safe harbor to Hamas leaders," he said.

"This is a religious war against Jews, Christians and the West - it is not about a Palestinian state or economics. The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) strongly supports Israel responding forcefully to finally destroy Hamas by any means necessary, as President Trump has stated and pledged,” Klein concluded.

Two IDF soldiers were killed in the anti-tank missile attack in the Rafah area this morning.