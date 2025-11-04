The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) announced that it will withdraw from the Heritage Foundation's Esther Project, an initiative aimed at combating antisemitism, unless Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts issues a public apology and severs ties with political commentator Tucker Carlson.

In a statement released by ZOA National President Morton A. Klein and ZOA Director of Research & Special Projects Elizabeth Berney, Esq., the organization condemned Roberts for what it described as "disgraceful defense, whitewashing of, and alliance with Tucker Carlson." The statement criticized Carlson for making inflammatory remarks, including a claim that Christian supporters of Israel are infected with a "brain virus," and for conducting interviews with individuals characterized by ZOA as neo-Nazis, Holocaust deniers, and Israel defamers.

The ZOA warned that continued affiliation with Carlson would undermine the Heritage Foundation's standing as a pro-Israel conservative institution. The organization emphasized that it had previously valued its role in the Esther Project but now believes the Foundation cannot credibly fight antisemitism while maintaining a relationship with Carlson.

"We will terminate our participation in Heritage’s Esther Project, unless Heritage President Kevin Roberts publicly and immediately condemns Carlson’s actions and statements; apologizes for Roberts’ video statements; and ends Roberts’ and Heritage’s relationship with Tucker Carlson," the ZOA declared. The group added that the only alternative would be for Roberts to resign or be removed.

The statement also noted that Rabbi Mark Goldfeder, Esq., CEO of the National Jewish Advocacy Center and a ZOA Coalition candidate for the World Zionist Congress, had already resigned from the Esther Project in protest. ZOA indicated that other participants are also stepping away and calling for Roberts’ removal.

"In these difficult times for the Jewish people, it is tragic that Kevin Roberts has severely harmed Heritage Foundation’s reputation and that it may soon become an institution that is anathema to Jewish and pro-Israel American leaders," the ZOA concluded.