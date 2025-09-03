ZOA National President Morton Klein responded to the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) statement on alleged genocide in Gaza, calling their bias "extraordinary."

"It is extraordinary that the International Association of Genocide Scholars ignores the fact that Hamas is actively pursuing genocide and is not even hiding it," Klein shared.

"Hamas’ founding charter explicitly calls for the murder of every Jew on earth and on October 7, 2023, the group demonstrated that intent with horrifying clarity. Alongside Gaza civilians, Hamas launched an unprovoked attack, sending 6,000 Gaza Arab terrorists into Israel with the aim of murdering, raping, maiming, and kidnapping every Jew they could find. That brutal assault was not an aberration: it was a calculated act of genocide and part of Hamas’ stated mission, which its leaders continue to call for in public statements."

He noted, "Just recently, Hamas co-founder Mahmoud al-Zahar reiterated that their goal is to murder every Jews and then every Christian, an explicit threat of Nazi-like mass murder. That is the textbook definition of genocide."

Stressing the difference between the Hamas terror group's charter of genocide and Israel's outstanding efforts to go above and beyond anything Western armies have done in order to provide humanitarian aid to its enemy civilians, he added, "Israel, in contrast, is engaged in a defensive war aimed at destroying a terrorist organization that openly seeks its destruction."

"As West Point professor John Spencer has stated, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operate with a moral code unparalleled in the history of warfare, especially in urban combat, where enemy fighters deliberately embed themselves among civilians. Israel has taken extraordinary measures to minimize civilian harm. Israel issues evacuation warnings, drops leaflets, calls Arab cell phones and urges civilians to leave combat zones, at the expense of strategic advantage and the safety of its own soldiers."

"Military experts consistently affirm that Israel maintains the lowest civilian-to-combatant casualty ratios in the history of warfare. Yet, instead of acknowledging this, the Association’s statement lends credibility to Hamas propaganda and undermines the ethical complexity of Israel’s efforts to defend itself.

"Ultimately, such declarations don’t bring the war’s end closer; they embolden Hamas and prolong a war that will only end when Hamas and its genocidal agenda are defeated."

The IAGS resolution, adopted on August 31, 2025, declared that Israel’s policies and actions in Gaza meet the legal definition of genocide under the 1948 UN Genocide Convention. It accused Israel of war crimes and crimes against humanity, citing civilian casualties, destruction of homes, and the displacement of nearly the entire Gazan population. The resolution also pointed to alleged deprivation of food, water, and medicine, as well as attacks on medical workers, humanitarian aid providers, and journalists. It called on the International Criminal Court and UN member states to take action against Israel and to ensure accountability under international law.