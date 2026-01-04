Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday acknowledged the economic grievances driving the latest wave of protests across Iran, even as he warned that there would be no leniency for what he called “rioters," AFP reported.

The protests began on Sunday over high prices and economic stagnation, but have since expanded to include political demands. Iranian media have reported localized violence and vandalism in the west of the country in recent days.

The unrest has affected at least 30 cities to varying degrees, mostly medium‑sized, according to an AFP tally based on official announcements and media reports. At least 12 people have been killed since Wednesday in clashes, including members of the security forces .

Speaking in Tehran during a Shiite holiday, Khamenei said on Saturday that the protesters’ economic demands in the sanctions‑battered country were “just." He added, “The shopkeepers have protested against this situation and that is completely fair."

But he warned that while “authorities must have dialogue with protesters, it is useless to have dialogue with rioters. Those must be put in their place."

The first deaths in the protests were reported on Thursday as demonstrators clashed with authorities. Tasnim news agency, citing a local official, said a man was killed Friday in the holy city of Qom when a grenade he was trying to use exploded “in his hands." A 17‑year‑old boy connected to the Qom protests, wounded by gunfire, also died of his injuries, Tasnim added.

The movement began when shopkeepers in Tehran went on strike over economic conditions, spreading as university students elsewhere joined in. In recent days, the protests have taken on a more overtly political tone.

Authorities have struck a conciliatory tone regarding economic demands while warning that destabilization and chaos will not be tolerated.

Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, addressed the protests several days ago, stating that the government should guide the nation to provide assistance to all citizens, emphasizing that "the livelihood of the people is a red line." He added, "There is no problem that cannot be solved."

On Friday, US President Donald Trump warned that America could intervene in the massive protests within Iran, if Iranian authorities shoot protesters.

"If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.