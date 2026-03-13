Iranian officials on Thursday threatened the US and Israel with an unrelenting campaign across the Middle East.

“While starting a war is easy, it cannot be won with a few tweets. We will not relent until making you sorry for this grave miscalculation," Iranian security chief Ali Larijani wrote in a post on social media.

Larijani warned that if the United States were to target Iran’s electricity infrastructure, Iran would retaliate by cutting off power to the entire region.

“If they do that, the whole region will go dark in less than half an hour, and darkness provides ample opportunity to hunt down US servicemen running for safety," Larijani added.

US President Donald Trump had previously stated that the US could disable Iran’s electricity supply “within one hour" and leave the country with reconstruction that could take a generation.

Iran also issued a stern warning against any attack on its energy infrastructure. Larijani, along with other senior Iranian officials, vowed to wreak havoc on the region’s oil and gas industry should such an attack take place.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned that Tehran would abandon all restraint if the US or Israel were to attack any of its islands in the Gulf.

“Any aggression against soil of Iranian islands will shatter all restraint. We will abandon all restraint and make the Persian Gulf run with the blood of invaders," Qalibaf wrote on social media.

The threats follow comments by Trump, who told reporters on Wednesday that Iran is being decimated and is “pretty much at the end of the line".

At the same time, Trump added that the US will not end the conflict immediately.

"They've got no Navy. They've got no Air Force. They have no systems of control. We're just riding free range over that country!" he said.

Asked about reports of Iranian sleeper cells inside the US, Trump replied, "We know where most of them are, we've got our eye on all of them - I think."

During an earlier speech at a Kentucky rally, Trump said that the US needs to “finish the job" in the war with Iran.

He added that the Iranians “don’t know what the hell hit them. They don’t know. They got hit by the American military - they don’t know. They say, ‘What the hell is happening?’ They didn’t expect anything like this."