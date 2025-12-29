Over the past two days, large-scale protests have been taking place in the streets of Tehran, the capital of Iran, in protest against the worsening economic crisis and the collapse of the local currency.

This is the second consecutive day that citizens have taken to the streets, mainly in markets and central areas of the city.

During the protests, clashes occurred between the demonstrators and security forces. According to reports, riot control methods, including stun grenades and tear gas, were used.

The current wave of protests began after a dramatic drop in the value of the Iranian rial yesterday, which traded at an unprecedented low of 1,445,000 rials to the US dollar - compared to about 862,000 rials to the dollar just last year.

Amid the crisis, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Mohammad Reza Farzin, announced his resignation in the afternoon. According to Iranian law, the resignation requires approval from President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The news agency "Tasnim" published the first response to the protests, claiming that "anti-Iranian media outlets and foreign security organizations, through internal agents, are present at the protests to exploit the situation and create unrest."

Meanwhile, a social media account on X, associated with the Israeli Mossad in Farsi, published a call for residents to join the protests and even hinted at its presence at the location.

The tweet read, "Come together to the streets. It's time. We are with you - not just from afar and in words. We are with you on the ground as well."