צוותי מד"א בזירת נפילה צילום: תיעוד מבצעי - מד״א

Within about an hour, sirens were activated three times across northern Israel early Friday morning following launches from Iran.

Most of the launches were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas.

In one of the barrages, there was a direct hit on a building in Zarzir, causing damage. 33 people were injured, including two in moderate condition, and the others in light condition.

זירת הפגיעה בזרזיר צילום: תיעוד מבצעי - מד״א

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the injured to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, HaEmek Hospital in Afula, and the Italian Hospital in Nazareth.

Alongside the launches from Iran, sirens were activated in the Golan and the Galilee due to launches of missiles and drones from Lebanon.