US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz expressed support for the protests against the ruling regime in Iran.

"The people of Iran want freedom. They have suffered at the hands of the Ayatollahs for too long," Waltz wrote on his official X account this morning (Tuesday)

"We stand with Iranians in the streets of Tehran and across the country as they protest a radical regime that has brought them nothing but economic downturn and war," he added.

Over the past few days, large-scale protests have been taking place in the streets of Tehran, the capital of Iran, in protest against the worsening economic crisis and the collapse of the local currency.

During the protests, clashes occurred between the demonstrators and security forces. According to reports, riot control methods, including stun grenades and tear gas, were used.

The current wave of protests began after a dramatic drop in the value of the Iranian rial on Sunday, which traded at an unprecedented low of 1,445,000 rials to the US dollar - compared to about 862,000 rials to the dollar just last year.

Yesterday, the Mossad's official Farsi language X account published a call for residents to join the protests and even hinted at its presence at the location.

The tweet read, "Come together to the streets. It's time. We are with you - not just from afar and in words. We are with you on the ground as well."