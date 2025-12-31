Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump in an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday, calling him “the man who brought America back” and confirming he would become the first American to receive Israel’s highest civilian honor - the Israel Prize.

The interview on “The Record With Greta Van Susteren” came a day after Netanyahu met Trump at Mar-a-Lago. “History will judge him well,” said Netanyahu, adding, “Sometimes it takes time for people to appreciate because there’s this battle of constant vilification and political opposition. But ultimately, that’s settled over time.”

Netanyahu highlighted Trump’s record of decisive action, crediting him for moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem after decades of unfulfilled promises by previous presidents. “He says it like it is,” Netanyahu said. “He cuts to the chase, and then he acts.”

Turning to security matters, Netanyahu said Israel’s operations following attacks by Hamas and Hezbollah were aimed at reshaping the region.

“We changed the Middle East for the better, cutting down the Iranian terror proxy network, pushing back the nuclear weapons threat that threaten Israel,” he said. “We acted on it, and we acted on it together, and we changed the Middle East. Now we have opportunities for peace, which we should pursue, and I intend to pursue it with the president.”

Netanyahu also addressed the case of Ran Gvili, whose remains are still held by Hamas. “We’re looking for him,” Netanyahu said, pledging that Israel would bring Gvili home “one way or the other.” Gvili, murdered during the Hamas October 7 attack, was hailed by Netanyahu as a “hero” who fought with a broken arm, killing 14 terrorists before being shot twice and taken by Hamas.

Netanyahu said Trump met Gvili’s family and was “deeply moved,” calling Trump “the greatest friend we’ve ever had in the White House by far.”

“President Trump was right,” Netanyahu said. “He said, ‘Well, get him back,’ and we’ll get him back one way or the other.” Asked why returning remains matters, Netanyahu replied, “At the very least, they want to have a grave that they can come to. And I understand that.”

Netanyahu said coordination with the Trump administration was crucial in securing the release of nearly all hostages taken on October 7. “With our combined efforts, we brought in the last 20 live hostages,” he said. “Nobody believed it. But President Trump and I believed it.”

Looking at regional diplomacy, Netanyahu credited Trump for “reshaping the region” and strengthening Israel’s alliances. “President Trump has been an incredible president, not only for us, but against the forces of radical Islam that threaten America,” he said, adding that Trump’s record “could merit a Nobel Peace Prize.”

The Prime Minister explained that awarding Trump the Israel Prize recognizes “deep appreciation in Israel for his role in strengthening Israel’s security, transforming the Middle East, and promoting peace worldwide.”

Netanyahu also commented on Israel’s recognition of Somaliland , describing the move as a show of support for a “moderate, democratic Muslim country” seeking to join the Abraham Accords.

“Somaliland has 6 million citizens, moderate Muslims; they want to join the Abraham Accords,” he said. “They are democratic, they’ve held elections. The rest of Somalia has been a hodgepodge, with Al-Shabaab terrorists and no real elections for decades.”

“Why not support a democratic, moderate Muslim country that wants to join the Abraham Accords?” Netanyahu asked. “I think everybody should do that. If we have to be first, then we’ll be first.”