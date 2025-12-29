During the meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump in Florida today (Monday), a phone call took place with Education Minister Yoav Kisch, who announced that President Trump would be awarded the Israel Peace Prize.

The American president responded that he would consider coming to Israel for the award ceremony.

During the meeting, Trump was asked about his request that Israeli President Isaac Herzog pardon Netanyahu and stated: "I asked President Herzog about a pardon for Netanyahu, he replied that it is on the way."

In response, President Herzog's office stated: "There has not been a conversation between President Herzog and President Trump since the pardon request was submitted. Several weeks ago, a conversation took place between President Herzog and a representative on behalf of President Trump, who inquired about the U.S. President’s letter. During that conversation, an explanation was provided regarding the stage of the process in which the request currently stands, and that any decision on the matter will be made in accordance with the established procedures. This was conveyed to President Trump’s representative, exactly as President Herzog stated publicly in Israel.