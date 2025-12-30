Itzik, Talik, Shira, Omri, and Sharon Gvili, parents and siblings of Ran Gvili whose body is still being held in Gaza, spoke on Monday upon leaving their meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump.

“Both leaders listened carefully and showed genuine commitment to help. We asked President Trump that just as he brought home all the other hostages, we want our Ran home too. We urged him to use every lever of pressure against Hamas. We cannot move to Phase 2 without Hamas fulfilling its obligations completely,” they said.

The meeting took place at President Donald Trump's residence, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife joining members of the Gvili family.

Talik, mother of Ran Gvili, said, “Time doesn't heal my broken heart - it only reduces the chance of bringing Ran home. Every diplomatic meeting, especially one with the leader of the world's greatest superpower, must end with only one result: real, direct progress toward completing the deal and bringing Ran home.”

Itzik, father of Ran Gvili, added, “The responsibility lies with the leadership. We welcome every international effort and the personal involvement of President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and White House officials. But victory will only be achieved when all the hostages are brought home. The people of Israel will not accept leaving Ran behind.”

The Gvili family presented President Trump with a specially prepared display featuring Ran's ammunition pouch, which was recovered from the battle site in Kibbutz Alumim.

“Ran was the first to go out and fight to his last bullet. The pouch symbolizes the power of mutual responsibility and Ran's determination as he saved hundreds of Nova festival attendees and prevented terrorists from infiltrating Kibbutz Alumim. He fought to save everyone, and we will fight for his right to return home.”

“Hamas will not be defeated, and Israel cannot recover as long as the wound still bleeds and Ran remains in captivity.”