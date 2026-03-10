Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, yesterday evening visited the National Health Command Center, together with Health Minister Haim Katz, as part of Operation Roaring Lion, and was briefed by Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov, on the healthcare system's activities during the campaign.

The Prime Minister was presented with the operations of the Command Center, which manages hospital activities, medical staff availability, and equipment and medicine stocks in real-time, while maintaining full coordination with all security and emergency authorities.

The briefing also covered the preparedness of hospitals that are operating in protected spaces, the expansion of casualty intake capacity, and the maintenance of continuity of care through HMOs and hospitals during the fighting. Efforts to protect the civilian home front were also presented, including medical and mental health responses for victims, assistance for evacuees, and medical services provided to the general public.

Prime Minister Netanyahu remarked: "Our aspiration is to enable the Iranian people to cast off the yoke of tyranny; ultimately, it is up to them. But there is no doubt that through the actions taken so far, we are breaking their bones and we are still active."

"If we succeed together with the Iranian people, we will bring about a permanent end to the extent that such things exist in the lives of nations. We will bring about change, and we are already bringing about a massive shift in Israel's international standing."

"A large part of this struggle is on the offensive side, but an enormous part is on the defensive side. The defensive side is, first and foremost, the will of the people and the strength of the citizens. The strength of the citizens is also the strength of those who care for them and that is you. The public's faith that they are being cared for is very high, and that is thanks to you."

Health Minister Katz added: "I thank the healthcare system employees for their amazing work and commitment to ensuring optimal service and maximum protection. The transition from routine to war footing was carried out within hours. The Ministry evaluates itself daily to understand what more must be done and how we can continue to improve and excel."