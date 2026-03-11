US President Donald Trump has again called out Israeli President Isaac Herzog over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pardon request.

In a conversation with Axios's Barak Ravid, Trump debated Herzog's claim that he needs to wait for a legal opinion and said that he alone has to decide on the matter.

"He doesn't need any legal opinions. He is full of crap," Trump reportedly said, adding that his Israeli counterpart "is a weak and pathetic guy."

Trump said the urgency for the pardon stems from the security situation," I want Bibi to be focused on the war, not on bullshit."

This is the second time in less than a week that the US President has spoken out harshly against Herzog in this regard. Last Thursday, he brought the issue up in a conversation with Axios, calling the Israeli president a "disgrace" for failing to act sooner.

"Every day I talk to Bibi about the war," Trump said, according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid. "I want him to focus on the war and not on the **** court case. I want the only pressure on Bibi to be the fighting against Iran."

Trump urged Herzog to issue a pardon without delay. "The president ... should give Bibi the pardon today. I don't want anything on Bibi's mind other than fighting against Iran."

Trump also claimed that Herzog "told me he would give it to him. But he has held it over Bibi's head for a year. Tell him I am exposing him. That president better damn well give him the pardon right now - and stop using it as leverage for his own political career."

A senior Israeli official disputed Trump's account, telling Axios that Herzog never promised to pardon Netanyahu.

According to the official, Herzog told Trump's advisers, Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, and US Ambassador Mike Huckabee that he would consider the matter according to the proper legal procedures.

Trump also criticized the charges against Netanyahu, referring to allegations that he received luxury gifts, including cigars and champagne. "He should not be on trial over wine and cigars," Trump said.

Trump added that he would not meet with Herzog until the pardon is granted. "I refuse to meet him until this thing is done," Trump said.

President Herzog's office responded to President Trump's remarks: "While all of us are mobilized, the President of the State is not dealing with the issue of a pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. President Isaac Herzog greatly respects and appreciates President Donald Trump’s immense contribution to Israel’s security, views him as the leader of the free world and a central ally of the State of Israel, and particularly values his firm stance against Iran."

The office added: "The President has previously expressed openly his view that it would be appropriate for the relevant systems to hold a substantive dialogue with the aim of reaching an agreed arrangement, including the possibility of a plea deal, in the prime minister’s case."

"For the sake of good order, and as has already been clarified several times in the past, Israel is a sovereign state governed by the rule of law. Accordingly, the prime minister’s request is, under the established procedures, currently with the Ministry of Justice for a legal opinion. After the process is completed, the President will examine the request in accordance with the law, the interests of the state, and his conscience, and without any influence from external or internal pressures of any kind."