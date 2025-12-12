Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji warned Friday that Arab and international officials have cautioned Beirut of an Israeli plan for a large-scale military operation against Lebanon.

Speaking to Al Jazeera and quoted by Haaretz, Rajji said Lebanon is strengthening diplomatic ties to defend itself, while sharply criticizing Hezbollah for refusing to disarm.

"Hezbollah's weapons have proven ineffective in supporting Gaza and defending Lebanon," Rajji declared, adding that Hezbollah’s actions "brought about the Israeli occupation."

Rajji said Lebanon seeks a return to the ceasefire agreement with Israel, though he expressed pessimism about prospects for peace. He stressed that recent meetings of the international mechanism overseeing the cease-fire should not be mistaken for "traditional" negotiations with Israel.

On Iran, Rajji accused Tehran of destabilizing the region. "Iran’s regional policy is a source of instability," he said, adding that its influence on Lebanon is harmful.

He urged Tehran to "stop financing an illegal organization," referring to Hezbollah, while noting Lebanon remains open to dialogue if Iran ceases interference in its internal affairs.

Iran is a major sponsor of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and in the past has vowed to always support the group.

Iranian officials have criticized Lebanon’s recent decision to disarm the terror group, in line with a ceasefire agreement reached with Israel last year.

Despite the disagreements between Lebanon’s government and Hezbollah, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced Thursday he accepted an invitation from Rajji to visit Beirut in order to open “a new chapter” in relations.

Rajji’s comments came after the IDF announced strikes on a Hezbollah training and qualification compound in southern Lebanon. On Tuesday, Israel carried out strikes on a Radwan training site and launch facility.

Israel has struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon even after a ceasefire went into effect last year, due to the fact that the terrorist organization continues to rebuild its military infrastructure and maintain an armed presence near Israel’s northern border.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)