A soldier in the IDF was killed today (Thursday) as a result of gunfire that occurred within an IDF base in the north of Israel.

The soldier was initially critically injured and was evacuated to the hospital, where doctors were forced to pronounce him dead.

The IDF stated that the Military Police Investigation Unit (MPIU) has opened an investigation into the incident, and the findings will be sent to the military prosecution for review.

This is the second such incident in the past nine days. On December 16, another IDF soldier was killed by gunfire inside a military base in the north. In that incident as well, the soldier was evacuated to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.

Additionally, earlier this month, the IDF released the findings of an expert committee investigation regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of Sergeant Yosef Haim Tzvi Serlin, a soldier in training with Unit 504, who died during an exercise in March 2025.

The investigation revealed that Serlin was injured during a "corridor" hand-to-hand combat exercise-a drill that is not part of the unit's routine training. During the exercise, each soldier passes through a narrow corridor while being physically attacked by his comrades, with the aim of reacting and defending themselves.

The investigation determined that the way the exercise was conducted violated orders and guidelines, and there was no proper supervision in place. As a result, the Head of the Infantry and Paratroopers Corps ordered the complete cancellation of the corridor drill across all IDF units.

The Head of Military Intelligence, Major General Shlomi Binder, adopted the committee's recommendations and ordered a series of disciplinary actions: a disciplinary note for the commander of Unit 504, Brigadier General D., a six-year demotion for the commander of the combat unit, Lieutenant Colonel Y., and the removal of three additional officers from the unit.