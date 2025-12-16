An IDF soldier was seriously wounded by gunfire today (Tuesday) inside a military base in the north of the country. He was evacuated to hospital for medical treatment, but was eventually pronounced dead.

The IDF said that the soldier's family was notified, and that following the incident an investigation was opened by the Military Police Investigations unit. It added that upon conclusion the findings will be forwarded for review by the Military Prosecution.

Meanwhile, earlier this month the IDF published the findings of an expert committee investigation into the circumstances of the death of the late Sergeant Yosef Chaim Zvi Serlin, a combat trainee in Unit 504, who died during training in March 2025.

The inquiry found that Serlin was wounded during a close-quarters combatives exercise that included running the gauntlet, a drill not part of the unit's routine training. t The exercise included running through a narrow corridor while being physically attacked by his comrades in order to respond and defend himself.

The review determined that the way the exercise was conducted contravened orders and guidelines and that there was no appropriate supervision. As a result, the chief infantry and paratroopers officer ordered a blanket cancellation of gauntlet drills across the IDF.

The head of Military Intelligence, Major General Shlomi Binder, adopted the committee's recommendations and ordered a series of command measuresmeasures: a command reprimand for the commander of Unit 504, a six-year delay in promotion for the commander of the soldier's unit, and the removal of three additional officers from the unit.