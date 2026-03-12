The head of the Sderot Hesder Yeshiva, Rabbi David Pendel, together with the yeshiva’s rabbinic staff, recently sent a letter to students currently serving in the IDF. The letter responds to questions from soldiers about whether it is permissible under Jewish law to serve in close quarters with female personnel, particularly in the context of the cramped space inside military vehicles.

At the beginning of the letter, the rabbis cited the Jewish laws of seclusion. They referenced the ruling in the Shulchan Aruch stating that a woman should not be secluded with a man, even if additional men are present, unless one of them is her husband. Similarly, a man should not be secluded with a woman, even when other women are present.

The rabbis also acknowledged the more lenient position of the Rabbi Moses Isserles (Rema), who permitted certain situations involving three men and one woman in an open area or at night when the individuals involved are considered respectable and not prone to improper behavior. However, the authors of the letter argued that relying on this leniency is difficult in the current era. They wrote that widespread exposure to immodest media makes it harder to assume that the condition of “respectable and not unchaste people," required by the Rema’s ruling, is met today.

The letter also raised additional concerns that may arise in these circumstances. According to the rabbis, being together in confined spaces could lead to issues such as improper gazing, excessive familiarity, or thoughts that violate religious prohibitions.

They further noted testimonies they had received indicating that in the tight quarters of military vehicles, avoiding physical contact can sometimes be difficult. Because of these realities, the rabbis concluded that soldiers should not remain in such situations.

The letter ends with a clear directive: soldiers should avoid being in these circumstances. If a soldier encounters such a situation, the rabbis wrote, he should request that his commanders and the military rabbinate prevent it from occurring. They added that especially during wartime, maintaining the moral and spiritual integrity of the military camp is of particular importance.