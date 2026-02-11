Israel’s Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, sent a sharply worded letter on Wednesday morning to the president of the City University of New York, demanding the cancellation of an event scheduled to take place in early March titled “The Tunnels in Gaza."

Akunis argued that the event presents Hamas’ use of tunnels as a “legitimate struggle" and conveys support for the terrorist organization.

In his letter, Akunis expressed deep concern over the planned event, emphasizing that the tunnels in Gaza are part of a terror infrastructure used to carry out murderous attacks against innocent civilians. “Hamas is a designated terrorist organization in the US, and such an event constitutes promotion and support for its despicable actions," he wrote.

Akunis further stressed the implications of holding such an event at a respected academic institution, calling for steps to block any support for what he described as a murderous terror organization, particularly under the guise of freedom of expression on campus.

The Consul General also demanded that the university ensure the safety of Jewish students on campus, noting that glorifying Hamas is perceived by them as antisemitic and hostile. “The responsibility of the academic institution is to ensure that all students can participate in academic life without fear or harassment," he added.

Akunis concluded his letter by calling for the immediate cancellation of the event, a public condemnation of the initiative behind it, and a commitment to safeguard Jewish students. “I ask you to act swiftly and decisively," he wrote.