Kathy Hochul has signed into law the measure known as “medical aid in dying," (MAID), making New York the 13th U.S. state to permit physicians to prescribe life-ending medication to terminally ill patients.

The legislation triggered intense opposition from Orthodox Jewish communities across the state, which had campaigned against it for nearly ten years. Religious leaders and organizations argued that the law undermines the sanctity of life and crosses fundamental moral boundaries.

The statute allows a mentally competent adult who has been certified by two doctors as terminally ill, with a prognosis of six months or less to live, to request medication intended to end their life through self-administration.

After months of deliberation, the governor approved the bill with several added safeguards. These include a mandatory five-day waiting period, audio or video documentation of the patient’s request, a required psychiatric assessment, and provisions allowing religiously affiliated hospice institutions to opt out of participation.

Agudath Israel of America, which spearheaded opposition to the legislation, issued a statement expressing deep regret over the decision. The group emphasized its belief that human life is sacred, that every person is created in the divine image, and that each moment of life holds inherent value.

According to its executive vice president, Rabbi Chaim David Zwiebel, societies throughout history have treated suicide as a clear moral boundary. He warned that involving physicians, whose mission is to heal, in ending life represents a serious ethical breach.

The Rabbinical Council of America also condemned the law, cautioning that such legislation could lead to increasingly permissive and dangerous outcomes.

The bill was approved by the State Assembly in an 81-67 vote and passed the Senate by a margin of 35-27. It is scheduled to take effect later this summer.