Israeli actress and activist Noa Tishby continued her series in which she lights Hanukkah candles with a different celebrity.

On the seventh night of Hanukkah, Tishby visited television writer and producer Phil Rosenthal, the creator, writer, and executive producer of the popular sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, at his new diner in Los Angeles, which was named after his parents, Max and Helen.

On his memories from Hanukkah growing up, Rosenthal said, “While most other kids were celebrating Christmas, it was kind of our, ‘oh, we get presents too.’ So when you're a kid, that's all it means to you.”

“We had something called the Sears catalog. There was a giant toy section in the back, and that was for Christmas and Hanukkah. We would pour through the catalog and look at it like it was the Torah. We would be studying it and then you would circle it carefully and leave it open for your parents to find.”

Today, he added, “We don't buy each other presents really anymore for Hanukkah. Just want to give it to the kids. You start to realize that's the value of tradition. As you're doing it for your kids, you realize your parents did it for you. There's something in traditions that are very beautiful and your ancestors live on through you carrying on traditions.”

Tishby lit the sixth candle of Hanukkah with Italian-French singer, songwriter and fashion model Carla Bruni .

On Thursday, Tishby lit the fifth candle of Hanukkah with actress Julie Bowen , who is not Jewish but described herself as being “totally fascinated” with Jewish culture, stemming from the fact that her father’s business partner was Jewish.

Tishby lit the fourth candle of Hanukkah with host, producer, and writer Andy Cohen . She lit the third candle of Hanukkah with writer, actress and producer Erin Foster, who converted to Judaism in 2019.