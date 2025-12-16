Israeli actress and activist Noa Tishby is repeating a series she started last year in which she lights the Hanukkah candles each night of the festival with a celebrity.

On Monday, the second night of Hanukkah, Tishby was joined by Jewish actress Mila Kunis, who took part in last year’s series as well, and her husband Ashton Kutcher.

Kutcher explained his connection to Judaism and why he is so fascinated with the religion despite not being Jewish. The three also shared reflections on miracles and the importance of cultural identity.

On the first night of Hanukkah, Tishby lit candles with American singer and songwriter P!nk.