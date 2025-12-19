Israeli actress and activist Noa Tishby is continuing her series in which she lights Hanukkah candles with a different celebrity each night.

For the fifth night of Hanukkah, Tishby lit the candles with actress Julie Bowen. While Bowen is not Jewish, she described herself as being “totally fascinated” with Jewish culture, stemming from the fact that her father’s business partner was Jewish.

“And then October 7th happened…and so I wanted to educate myself because I saw how upset people were. I keep wanting to learn more,” she stated.

Bowen added, “Whenever people are hurt or suffering, it's not good. But if it's making a shiksa in the valley, like me, ask questions, there is something good that's coming out of all this conflict. That's the most positive thing I can say is it makes me more curious.”

“I'm embarrassed to say that that is why I started. But as you start peeling back the layers of the onion, there's so much cool, weird, fascinating history stuff in there and I love it,” said Bowen.

Tishby lit the fourth candle of Hanukkah with host, producer, and writer Andy Cohen . She lit the third candle of Hanukkah with writer, actress and producer Erin Foster, who converted to Judaism in 2019.