Israeli actress and activist Noa Tishby lit the third candle of Hanukkah with writer, actress and producer Erin Foster, who converted to Judaism in 2019.

Foster created, wrote and co-produced the Netflix show “Nobody Wants This”, which is a romantic comedy series loosely based on her and her husband Simon Tikhman's story as an inter-faith couple.

“I didn't really have that instinct and that feeling of being Jewish until after I converted, and I was living as a Jewish person experiencing what was happening in the world from a Jewish perspective.”

Commenting on the anti-Israel propaganda leveled at her after the announcement of season two of her show came out, Foster noted that her show “never speaks about October 7th or Israel or anything” and does not even mention the word “Israel.”

“If that feels like propaganda to you, then you just probably hate Jews and you just don't like stories about Jewish people,” she stated. “It only roots me more deeply in my Jewish faith. It makes me more excited to speak out and to wear my Jewish star around my neck. Just make sure that they know how proud I am.”