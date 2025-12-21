A serious antisemitic incident occurred on Sunday evening in Istanbul, Turkey, when Jews on their way to light the eighth and final Hanukkah candle were attacked by pro‑Palestinian Arab protesters near the Neve Shalom Synagogue.

During the incident, the demonstrators hurled insults and threats, waving Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags and shouting, “These Zionists should leave this country.” Police forces at the scene intervened and dispersed the crowd.

Footage published on social media shows demonstrators attempting to approach the group of Jews before being blocked by local police officers.

One supporter of the demonstration later wrote: “While assassinations, hunger, and destruction continue in Gaza, friends of Palestine did not remain indifferent to tour guides and participants who praised Zionists visiting Istanbul for Hanukkah. We appeal to those who suppress peaceful protests: Stop the glorifiers of genocide - not us. We will continue to stand against Zionists and their collaborators.”