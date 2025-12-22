Two individuals have been summoned for questioning on suspicion of offending religious sensitivities after appearing in security footage showing an Arab woman blowing out Hanukkah candles at a mall in Tel Aviv.

The young woman published a video on Instagram in which she is seen walking with a family member, intentionally approaching the lit menorah, and extinguishing the candles. The young man accompanying her is seen applauding.

The police opened an investigation and summoned the suspect in the act, aged 17, and her family member, 19, who was with her.

Following the interrogation, the suspects were released under restrictive conditions. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are examining the motive of the act.